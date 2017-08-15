Residents tell Decatur City Council they want alley pickup to continue

About 150 residents voiced concerns Monday to the Decatur City Council that eliminating alley garbage pickup would lead to a more “trashy” city and create problems along their neighborhood streets.

A parade of people went to the podium to voice their displeasure with a proposal to end alley garbage collection, while only one person spoke in favor of the change to curbside pickup only.

The City Council moved its work session to Ingalls Harbor Pavilion in anticipation of a large crowd. Council President Chuck Ard said the council will now consider the proposal by Rickey Terry, director of Street and Environmental Services, to eliminate alley pickup at the 10 a.m. meeting on Aug. 21.

Terry recently told the council that the city could save about $2 million over five years by eliminating alley pickup. Most of the savings would come from going to larger garbage trucks, which would allow the elimination of four employees and four smaller trucks.

