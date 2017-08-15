Cullman man charged with shooting 3 uses stand-your-ground defense, makes bail

A Cullman man accused of shooting three people while working security outside a Decatur biker club has been released from Morgan County Jail on bail as he continues to argue he is immune from prosecution under Alabama's stand-your-ground law.

In an order last week, Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson set bail for Norris Joseph "Chopper" Guillot III, 43, of Cullman, at $25,000 and delayed his trial until 9 a.m. Dec. 4.

Guillot's trial was set for Aug. 21, but his attorney, Thomas Drake II, told the court he had four other defendants scheduled for court the same day and asked for a continuance.

Guillot turned himself in and was charged after police said he shot and wounded Decatur residents Joshua and Sharon Kirkland and Athens resident Thomas Anthony Strong during a confrontation on July 4, 2015, outside Street Fury motorcycle club at 703 12th Ave. N.W.

Guillot previously had been released on $15,000 bail, but he was taken back into custody and his bail revoked after he tested positive for methamphetamine during two court-mandated drug screenings in June 2016, according to court records.

