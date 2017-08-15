Schedule unveiled for Tailgate Tour Stops 2017 - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Schedule unveiled for Tailgate Tour Stops 2017

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Scott Theisen WAFF 48 Facebook Page) (Scott Theisen WAFF 48 Facebook Page)

We’re less than two weeks away from the kickoff of Friday Night Fever 2017! Today, Scott Theisen unveiled the schedule that everyone wants to know about – the Tailgate Tour!

We begin the season at Clements on August 25th when they take on Danville. From there, it’s a trip north on Winchester Road to Buckhorn on September 1st for the Cotton Classic against Hazel Green.

Here’s the full schedule:

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly