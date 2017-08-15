UPDATE: Three Springs escapees charged in Madison homicide - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

UPDATE: Three Springs escapees charged in Madison homicide

From the left, Jakobe Carter and Arron Jones (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office) From the left, Jakobe Carter and Arron Jones (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
Madison police responded to a homicide near Publix on County Line Road. (Source: WAFF) Madison police responded to a homicide near Publix on County Line Road. (Source: WAFF)
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.

The sheriff's office identified them as Jakobe Carter, 18, of Phenix City, and Arron Jones, 17, of Birmingham. Their murder charges are connected to homicide during first-degree robbery. They are also charged with second-degree burglary. Bonds have not been set at this time.

Investigators say they are runaways from the Three Springs juvenile facility. Three Springs said, "We have no comment at this time."

The suspects were caught after a death investigation outside the Publix shopping center at 12070 County Line Road on Monday night. Workers doing renovations on the Publix Shopping Center at 12070 County Line Road found a coworker's body around 11:30 p.m.Monday

Madison police initially thought it was an industrial accident at a shopping center on County Line Road. Police later determined it was a homicide.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time. 

