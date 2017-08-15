UPDATE: Madison police now believe County Line Road death is a homicide

Madison police responded to a fatal industrial accident near Publix on County Line Road. (Source: WAFF)

Madison police are investigating an overnight death that they originally thought was an industrial accident at a shopping center on County Line Road on Monday night.

Police say, the overnight death investigation is no longer being considered an accident and they are calling it a homicide.

Workers doing renovations on the Publix Shopping Center at 12070 County Line Road found a coworker's body around 11:30 on Monday night.

We now know, Madison police are looking for two young men, ages 17 and 18.

Police tell us they were seen in the area at that time and they are believed to be on foot.

Madison Police Chief David Jernigan urges residents to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

There was a possible sighting at a Mapco around midnight not far from the shopping center, police are still following up on that.

Police are also urging people nearby to be looking for anything suspicious such as cars broken into, people loitering etc.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48