UPDATE: Madison police now believe County Line Road death is a homicide

Madison police are investigating an overnight death that they originally thought was an industrial accident at a shopping center on County Line Road on Monday night.More >>
Madison police are investigating an overnight death that they originally thought was an industrial accident at a shopping center on County Line Road on Monday night.More >>
On Monday night in the Shoals, people gathered for a vigil to stand up against hate in all forms because of recent actions in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
On Monday night in the Shoals, people gathered for a vigil to stand up against hate in all forms because of recent actions in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A former inmate with a mental illness is suing the Madison County Sheriff's Office, alleging that corrections officers violated his constitutional rights by attacking him.More >>
A former inmate with a mental illness is suing the Madison County Sheriff's Office, alleging that corrections officers violated his constitutional rights by attacking him.More >>
There was a major drug bust in Marshall County. Drug agents seized more than two and a half pounds of methamphetamine and arrested two people.More >>
There was a major drug bust in Marshall County. Drug agents seized more than two and a half pounds of methamphetamine and arrested two people.More >>
The Decatur Police Department says there are no charges are expected in Friday night's double shooting that left one of the shooters dead.More >>
The Decatur Police Department says there are no charges are expected in Friday night's double shooting that left one of the shooters dead.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
A Savannah gym is receiving tons of social media buzz after pop star Justin Bieber direct messaged the gym to ask about one of their female employees.More >>
A Savannah gym is receiving tons of social media buzz after pop star Justin Bieber direct messaged the gym to ask about one of their female employees.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Aug. 4 is a date Wisconsin mother Aleece Giest will never forget. Both her daughters were born on that day.More >>
Aug. 4 is a date Wisconsin mother Aleece Giest will never forget. Both her daughters were born on that day.More >>