UPDATE: 2 teens in police custody in connection to Madison homicide

Madison police have two teenagers in custody in relation to a homicide involving one man that happened outside the Publix Shopping Center on County Line Road on Monday night.

Investigators tell us one of the teens is from Phenix City, and the other from the Birmingham area. Police also say the two could also be related to several overnight burglaries in the Madison area.

BREAKING: 2 "persons of interest" in custody in relation to the murdered man outside Publix last night. 1 from Phenix City, 1 from Bham area pic.twitter.com/OX9MqWFWlF — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) August 15, 2017

Investigators tell us the teens are runaways from Three Springs.

MORE: The two teens were runaways from Three Springs, a residential treatment facility in Madison. They escaped early Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/MO6Im8wa0V — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) August 15, 2017

We reached out to Three Springs for a comment and they told us: "We have no comment at this time".

Madison police are investigating the overnight death that they originally thought was an industrial accident at a shopping center on County Line Road. Early morning police told us, the overnight death investigation was no longer being considered an accident and they were calling it a homicide.

Workers doing renovations on the Publix Shopping Center at 12070 County Line Road found a coworker's body around 11:30 on Monday night.

We now know, Madison police are looking for two young men, ages 17 and 18.

Police tell us they were seen in the area at that time and they are believed to be on foot.

Madison Police Chief David Jernigan urges residents to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

There was a possible sighting at a Mapco around midnight not far from the shopping center, police are still following up on that.

Police are also urging people nearby to be looking for anything suspicious such as cars broken into, people loitering etc.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

