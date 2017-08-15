Three Springs escapees charged in Madison homicide

The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.

The sheriff's office identified them as Jakobe Carter, 18, of Phenix City, and Arron Jones, 17, of Birmingham. Their murder charges are connected to homicide during first-degree robbery. They are also charged with second-degree burglary. Bonds have not been set at this time.

Investigators say they are runaways from the Three Springs juvenile facility. Three Springs said, "We have no comment at this time."

Police also say the two could also be related to several overnight burglaries in the Madison area.

BREAKING: 2 "persons of interest" in custody in relation to the murdered man outside Publix last night. 1 from Phenix City, 1 from Bham area pic.twitter.com/OX9MqWFWlF — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) August 15, 2017

The suspects were caught after a death investigation outside the Publix shopping center at 12070 County Line Road on Monday night. Workers doing renovations on the Publix Shopping Center at 12070 County Line Road found a coworker's body around 11:30 p.m.Monday.

Police identified the victim as the victim as 61-year-old Van Johnson of Riverdale, Georgia. He was a construction worker contracting through Publix.

MORE: The two teens were runaways from Three Springs, a residential treatment facility in Madison. They escaped early Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/MO6Im8wa0V — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) August 15, 2017

Madison police initially thought it was an industrial accident at a shopping center on County Line Road. Police later determined it was a homicide.

Three Springs, located at 1329 Browns Ferry Rd. in Madison, is a private contract holding facility for juveniles who have been adjudicated and committed by the Alabama Department of Youth Services. Three Springs also houses juveniles placed there by the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

Three Springs is a private facility and is not run by the city or police department. The Madison Police Department says they have reached out to Three Springs administrators to discuss ways to minimize security risks to the surrounding community.

