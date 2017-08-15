Man killed in industrial accident at Madison shopping center

Madison police confirm a man died in an industrial accident at a shopping area Monday night.More >>
Madison police confirm a man died in an industrial accident at a shopping area Monday night.More >>
On Monday night in the Shoals, people gathered for a vigil to stand up against hate in all forms because of recent actions in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A former inmate with a mental illness is suing the Madison County Sheriff's Office, alleging that corrections officers violated his constitutional rights by attacking him.More >>
There was a major drug bust in Marshall County. Drug agents seized more than two and a half pounds of methamphetamine and arrested two people.More >>
The Decatur Police Department says there are no charges are expected in Friday night's double shooting that left one of the shooters dead.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>