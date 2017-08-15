Man killed in industrial accident at Madison shopping center

Madison police responded to a fatal industrial accident near Publix on County Line Road. (Source: WAFF)

Madison police confirm a man died in an industrial accident at a shopping center Monday night.

The accident occurred behind the Publix shopping center at 12070 County Line Road. Police responded to the 911 call shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to learn what happened but confirm it is a death investigation from an industrial accident.

The man's identity has not been released at this time. The business where the accident occurred has not been confirmed.

