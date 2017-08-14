Shoals vigil shows solidarity with Charlottesville

A vigil was in Florence to denounce the hate displayed in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Source: WAFF)

On Monday night in the Shoals, people gathered for a vigil to stand up against hate in all forms because of recent actions in Charlottesville, Virginia. Three people were killed and 19 others injured during the protests Saturday.

Progressive groups joined together in Florence to rally together show solidarity with the people of Charlottesville.

Equality Shoals, Project Say Something and Indivislbe Northwest Alabama organized the vigil. They said the event was about remembering those who were lost and affected by all of the violence.

"We are not off the hook, Florence," said Camille Bennett with Project Say Something. "We are Charlottesville, Virginia, and Charlottesville, Virginia is us," she said.

Vigil-goers said they were there to help get the message across.

"It's not right. It's not American. It's not humane. We're all put here to love one another and that's just all there is to it. It's not that hard. It's really not," Amy Chandler said.

A Shoals pastor spoke about racism at the vigil.

"Racism is sin. It just is," said the Rev. Scott Coats.

One man attending the vigil said the vigil was important, and so was the conversation it sparked.

"We all have to carry this forward and work in unity and walk in unity to make the changes needed as a nation," Taurus Bennett said.

