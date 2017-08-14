Shoals vigil combats hate in honor of Charlottesville

On Monday night in the Shoals, people gathered for a vigil to stand up against hate in all forms because of recent actions in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A former inmate with a mental illness is suing the Madison County Sheriff's Office, alleging that corrections officers violated his constitutional rights by attacking him.More >>
There was a major drug bust in Marshall County. Drug agents seized more than two and a half pounds of methamphetamine and arrested two people.More >>
The Decatur Police Department says there are no charges are expected in Friday night's double shooting that left one of the shooters dead.More >>
Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker has announced that the district’s schools will close early on August 21, the day of the eclipse.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
The CEOs of athletic wear manufacturer Under Armour and pharmaceutical company Merck resigned Monday from the White House's American Manufacturing Council.More >>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.More >>
Online retailer Amazon has had to issue recalls on some solar eclipse glasses after the third-party sellers could not verify the authenticity of the product.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
