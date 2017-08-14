Guntersville library hosting eclipse party

The city of Guntersville is preparing for next week's solar eclipse. The public library will host residents at the library's new amphitheater.

Library director Beth Dean said this is a very rare and unique event for Guntersville, so they're basically going to have a party.

The Guntersville library is hosting the eclipse viewing at the Kennamer Amphitheater behind the library on O'Brig Avenue from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Dean said she received 1,000 eclipse sunglasses from a gr ant through Starnet libraries. Many of those glasses have been distributed to area schools with some left for the viewing at the library.

Dean said they want it to be fun. Residents are asked to bring their own lunch, but the library will provide Sun Drop drinks and moon pies. They've also put together music from the event, a compilation of pop music from the 50s that has moon in the title.

"This is probably the best one we'll have for the rest of the century, and so it's time to celebrate and have some fun. You could learn a whole lot, but you're also going to have a good time doing it, so that's what we're going for," said Guntersville's library director, Beth Wheeler Dean.

Dean said they have a very limited number of sunglasses left.

Click here for more information.

READ MORE: Availability for eclipse glasses around the TN Valley

READ MORE: How to capture the solar eclipse with a smartphone

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48