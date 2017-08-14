Guntersville library hosting eclipse party

There was a major drug bust in Marshall County. Drug agents seized more than two and a half pounds of methamphetamine and arrested two people.More >>
A former inmate with a mental disability is suing the Madison County Sheriff's Office, alleging that corrections officers violated his constitutional rights by attacking him.More >>
The Decatur Police Department says there are no charges are expected in Friday night's double shooting that left one of the shooters dead.More >>
Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker has announced that the district’s schools will close early on August 21, the day of the eclipse.More >>
Boaz High School's former head football coach, Eric Whaley, lost his fight with cancer on Sunday.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The Texas Tribune said that the "White Lives Matter" rally has been cancelled according to a voicemail from Chancellor of Texas A&M University System John Sharp. The protest was to be held on Sept. 11.More >>
French police say an 8-year-old girl was killed and at least five people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.More >>
