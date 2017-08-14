AL Senate special election candidate info

Here's a brief rundown of five of the 18 candidates running in Tuesday's special election for Alabama's Senate seat. Find out about polling at Alabama Votes.

Luther Strange

Luther Strange was the attorney general of Alabama before being appointed to the U.S. Senate earlier this year. Strange says during his time as the state's attorney general, he placed a strong emphasis on fighting public corruption, battled federal overreach and defended conservative values.

Strange has made the defense of President Donald Trump's agenda a cornerstone of his Senate campaign.

Doug Jones

Doug Jones is a former U.S. attorney for the northern half of Alabama. He says among his most notable accomplishments is prosecuting KKK members for their role in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

Jones said he is running for Senate in order to bring Democratic issues back into focus and focus on issues like raising minimum wage and health care. Jones refers to these as “kitchen table issues.”

“It was time to offer a different voice, a straight-talking voice. Not one going on behind closed doors; a transparent voice,” Jones said.

Robert Kennedy Jr.

Robert Kennedy Jr., who shares no relation to the famous Kennedy family, has been an unknown in Alabama politics. According to Kennedy, he grew up in Alabama before going away to attend the Naval Academy. He said he later graduated from Duke University then worked for multiple major corporations throughout the country.

He describes himself as a God-first, fiscally conservative Democrat.

“It puts me in the unique position to reach across the aisle,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said his experience in the Navy, along with working in the bureaucracy of large corporations, has prepared him for Washington, and he will not have any attached self-interests.

Roy Moore

Roy Moore served as Alabama's Chief Justice, but his personal beliefs played a role in him losing his seat on the Alabama Supreme Court twice.. But Moore says his willingness to stand for something separates him from the Washington norm.

Moore said federal lawmakers typically don't stand on principles and succumb to whims and career and financial promises.

Moore said he wants less government intervention in the state.

Mo Brooks

Mo Brooks is a U.S. congressman, a member of the Freedom Caucus and seen as one of the more conservative members of Congress.

Brooks is touting his time in office and strong ethics toward his Senate run. This includes support for Trump and his efforts to drain the swamp.

Brooks says his ability to impact policy will be magnified in the Senate.

He says special interest groups are trying to influence the election through financial support to other candidates.

