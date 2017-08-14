More than 2.5 pounds of meth seized in Marshall County

Drug task force agents seized more than 2 and a half pounds of methamphetamine at a home in Marshall County. (Source: WAFF)

There was a major drug bust in Marshall County. Drug agents seized more than two and a half pounds of methamphetamine and arrested two people.

Randall Keith Bearden and Chasity Leanne Blake now face drug trafficking charges.

Drug agents say it's the largest bust they've had in recent years, and they say the drugs are pouring in over the Mexican border.

Drug task force agents seized 46 times the amount needed for a drug trafficking charge. They also seized several weapons and a bulletproof vest.

A search warrant was executed at Bearden's home on Porch Hollow Road last Wednesday. Agents say he was sitting on the couch and was cooperative, but Blake tried to pour some of the drugs into the sewage system.

The drug task force commander says drug dealers are now converting the methamphetamine to liquid to hide in bottles during transportation to the U.S. He also says methamphetamine trafficking into the area is on the rise.

"It's significant. We know that there's a lot more meth out here than we've seen in the last few years. Prices have come down because of the quantity. This is the biggest one we've hit in a year or so," said Marshall County Drug Task Force commander John Siggers.

Blake has since been released on bond. Meanwhile, Bearden remains in the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Drug agents say they plan to seek federal charges as well.

