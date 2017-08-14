Former inmate suing Madison Co. Sheriff's Office over jail beating

A former inmate with a mental disability is suing the Madison County Sheriff's Office, alleging that corrections officers violated his constitutional rights by attacking him.

Haraesheo Rice says corrections officers restrained, beat and choked him when he was in custody in 2015. At the time, his mother told WAFF 48 News he was beaten until he was unresponsive and rushed to the hospital where he spent several days in surgical intensive care.

The lawsuit states Rice did not receive proper medical attention and water was spilling into his cell from a broken sprinkler. According to the federal filing, corrections officers determined he needed to be extracted from his cell because he was in a distressed state.

The officers are accused of dressing in full combat gear with jail-issued weapons and shields, then beating Rice until he lost consciousness.

