Availability for eclipse glasses around the TN Valley

A picture of a total solar eclipse taken on Nov. 13, 2012, much like the one which will occur on Tuedsay (Source: NASA/Courtesy of Romeo Durscher)

With the solar eclipse, just 7 days away, people all over the country have been trying to figure out where to buy the special glasses to watch the eclipse on Aug. 21.

WAFF Meteorologist Kat Campbell compiled a list of stores and information on businesses that either have or will be getting eclipse glasses in the coming days.

Marx Optical is getting eclipse glasses in on Tuesday

Star Market at 5 points is getting in 1000 pairs on Tuesday

Lowe's may have some left, they're getting back to me soon. They gave most away to the schools

Experts say looking directly at the sun during the solar eclipse, or at any point, can have long lasting and serious consequences.

WATCH VIDEO: Doctors Stress Proper Eye Protection For Viewing Solar Eclipse

You MUST have special solar eclipse glasses to view the eclipse, otherwise, you will damage your eyes!

READ MORE: Science Says: Solar specs needed for safe viewing of eclipse

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48