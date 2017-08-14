Morgan County home sales up 10 percent

Morgan County home sales were up 10 percent during the first half of 2017, according to the Morgan County Association of Realtors.

The association reported 698 home sales countywide during the first six months of the year compared to 635 during the same period in 2016.

“We are finding that our inventory is shrinking, and it has been too many years since I have ever been able to sell real estate in a seller’s market,” said Patti Lambert, board president for the association.

For the month of June, year-over-year sales were up 35 percent and inventory was down 21 percent, according to the Alabama Center for Real Estate report on Morgan County.

ACRE reported 182 homes sold in June compared to 168 in June 2007, the previous peak.

Read more at Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48