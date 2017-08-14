City of Courtland struggles to stay afloat

he Courtland Town Council has closed the town’s golf course, laid off the course staffers, reduced the hours of town hall and police force workers, and is looking for more cuts to keep the town financially afloat.

During a meeting last week, council members spent more than 90 minutes trying to find ways to pay the town’s bills. Town Clerk Robin Brackin said the town has enough money for only “about two months.”

When asked about the town's budget, Mayor Clarence Logston said "he had no clue" about the budget numbers. Brackin did not return phone calls last week.

The unexpected loss of a $771,000 annual bond payment from International Paper in January has sent the town of 600 residents into a downward spiral.

Logston has said the town was expecting the IP bond money to keep coming for about three more years. IP closed its Courtland plant in 2014, and 1,100 north Alabamians were left without jobs.

