UNA Football: Fights mar first scrimmage

It didn’t take long for the intensity to pick up during North Alabama’s first scrimmage work Sunday.

Only a few plays into the scrimmage a fight broke out among the offensive and defensive players. That trend continued throughout the scrimmage as four other scuffles occurred with several players jumping into the action.

“I was a little surprised to see it happen that many times, but that happens in football,” junior offensive lineman Devin McAllister said. “The good thing is after it was over everybody is still friends and there is no bad blood among the players. It was good to see everyone shake hands and go back to playing football.”

Head coach Chris Willis was upset with players for coming off the sideline to help their teammates. After the fourth incident, Willis brought the whole team together and delivered a stern warning.

