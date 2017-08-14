UNA Football: Fights mar first scrimmage

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker has announced that the district’s schools will close early on August 21, the day of the eclipse.More >>
Boaz High School's former head football coach, Eric Whaley, lost his fight with cancer on Sunday.
The University of North Alabama has issued a new response to sexual assault allegations against a former professor.
Heavy rain this week led to flash flooding, making it a difficult few days for homeowners across the Tennessee Valley. On Saturday, some of those affected got some help.
The Decatur Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another recovering in the hospital.
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he's grateful for.
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
Candice White spent weeks trying to get her children re-enrolled in the schools they went to before they became homeless - which is allowed because of a federal law called the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistant Act. White made call after call, even missing work trying to register her kids for school. But after 3 On Your Side contacted JPS, the district became much more responsive.
Tropical Storm Gert has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. Sunday. The storm is about 505 miles west-southwest of Bermuda,
