Moulton fire chief surprised by firefighter's drug arrest

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker has announced that the district’s schools will close early on August 21, the day of the eclipse.More >>
Boaz High School's former head football coach, Eric Whaley, lost his fight with cancer on Sunday.More >>
The University of North Alabama has issued a new response to sexual assault allegations against a former professor.More >>
Heavy rain this week led to flash flooding, making it a difficult few days for homeowners across the Tennessee Valley. On Saturday, some of those affected got some help.More >>
The Decatur Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another recovering in the hospital.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.More >>
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
The recent rash of overdose cases in Salisbury and Rowan County became a stark reality for store and restaurant owners and shoppers on the sidewalks of downtown Salisbury on Friday afternoon.More >>
Crews in Walker County have found a car that went off a bridge on I-22 and into the Warrior River early Monday morning.More >>
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.More >>
