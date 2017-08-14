Moulton fire chief surprised by firefighter's drug arrest

Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly said he was in disbelief, shock and had “a little bit of anger” when he was informed a week ago by the Sheriff’s Office that one of his firefighters was suspected of drug crimes.

About 12 hours after that phone call to Jolly, the Lawrence County Drug Task Force arrested Christopher Allen Henley, 27, 613 Lauderdale County 383, Killen, at the Moulton Fire Station on Tuesday morning.

Henry was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, all felonies, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, according to district court records. He was taken to Lawrence County Jail, and his bail was set at $5,500.

Court records show Henley was released on bail Wednesday.

