City of Tuscumbia secures $400K loan

The city has secured the $400,000 loan it is using to help pay bills for the remainder of the fiscal year with hopes of having some of the money left over.

Mayor Kerry Underwood said the five-year loan with First Metro Bank has been signed. It comes with a 3.3 percent interest rate.

In July, the City Council unanimously approved authorizing Underwood to acquire the loan.

That came after Underwood explained the city's anticipated sales tax revenue was approximately 3 percent down for the current fiscal year, which runs through Sept. 30.

At the same time, expenses in the city's departments were an average of 2 percent over their budgets, the mayor said. He said he has spoken with department heads, and they have been cutting corners for the remainder of the fiscal year to try to bring those expenditures in line with their budgets.

The mayor and all six council members are in their first term.

