City of Tuscumbia secures $400K loan

Boaz High School's former head football coach, Eric Whaley, lost his fight with cancer on Sunday.More >>
Boaz High School's former head football coach, Eric Whaley, lost his fight with cancer on Sunday.More >>
The University of North Alabama has issued a new response to sexual assault allegations against a former professor.More >>
The University of North Alabama has issued a new response to sexual assault allegations against a former professor.More >>
Heavy rain this week led to flash flooding, making it a difficult few days for homeowners across the Tennessee Valley. On Saturday, some of those affected got some help.More >>
Heavy rain this week led to flash flooding, making it a difficult few days for homeowners across the Tennessee Valley. On Saturday, some of those affected got some help.More >>
The Decatur Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another recovering in the hospital.More >>
The Decatur Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another recovering in the hospital.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting near Bill Penny Toyota on University Drive.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting near Bill Penny Toyota on University Drive.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.More >>
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.More >>