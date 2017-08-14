Huntsville rallies support Charlottesville, denounce racism

In Huntsville, hundreds of people rallied in support of Charlottesville, Virginia on Sunday. In Charlottesville on Saturday, a march with hundreds of white supremacists who were protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee turned violent when they encountered counter-protestors.

People from different religions, and some who are not religious at all, came together in support of the city and to stand against racism and hate at two events in Huntsville. A couple hundred people came to Big Spring Park for rally organized by Indivisible.

"We will not allow people who think hate should rule the roost to hijack patriotism from us. We are American patriots. We are the citizens of the United States. And we safeguard this country," Dexter Strong, who is a community activist, told the crowd.

Faith in Action, a group of religious leaders across different faiths, gathered at Huntsville City Hall to do the same.

"We stand in solidarity with those who are targeted by any hate speech and with those who have been historically oppressed, especially people of color and religious minorities," said the Rev. Keith Ellison of Phillips CME Church.

Both events featured several speakers.

Many in the crowd at Big Spring Park held signs denouncing racism and President Donald Trump. Many people there said the overt racism has grown worse since Trump began his presidential run.

