Former Boaz head coach Eric Whaley dies of cancer

Boaz High School's former head football coach, Eric Whaley, lost his fight with cancer on Sunday.

Whaley had been fighting cancer for over two years. The disease's return forced him to step down as the Pirates' head coach this past season.

Whaley was in his fourth year as the Pirates' head coach. Before that he was defensive coordinator from 2000 to 2012. He was the head golf coach at Boaz from 2006 to 2013 and won back-to-back state championships in 2007 and 2008.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48