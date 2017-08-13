Former Boaz head coach dies of cancer

Boaz High School's former head football coach, Eric Whaley, lost his fight with cancer on Sunday.

Whaley had been fighting cancer for over two years. He had to miss the entire 2015 season due to treatments. He had to step down again in the 2016 season after the cancer returned.

Whaley was in his fourth year as the Pirates' head coach. Before that, he was defensive coordinator from 2000 to 2012. He was also Boaz's head golf coach from 2006 to 2013 and won back-to-back state championships in 2007 and 2008.

