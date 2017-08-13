Missing Fayetteville teen found - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Missing Fayetteville teen found

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Breeasha Eddings (Source: Fayetteville Police Department) Breeasha Eddings (Source: Fayetteville Police Department)
FAYETTEVILLE, TN (WAFF) -

The Fayetteville Police Department says they have found the 15-year-old who was reported missing Sunday.

Authorities say Breeasha Eddings went missing from her home at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday. She was found that afternoon.

