Missing Fayetteville teen found

Boaz High School's former head football coach, Eric Whaley, lost his fight with cancer on Sunday.More >>
The University of North Alabama has issued a new response to sexual assault allegations against a former professor.More >>
Heavy rain this week led to flash flooding, making it a difficult few days for homeowners across the Tennessee Valley. On Saturday, some of those affected got some help.More >>
The Decatur Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another recovering in the hospital.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting near Bill Penny Toyota on University Drive.More >>
The 5-year-old’s mother reported the incident to police, who are investigating.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
A Barbour County woman who vanished about a month ago has been found alive after a massive search effort.More >>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.More >>
The recent rash of overdose cases in Salisbury and Rowan County became a stark reality for store and restaurant owners and shoppers on the sidewalks of downtown Salisbury on Friday afternoon.More >>
