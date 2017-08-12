Boy Scouts help flood damage victims in Huntsville

Heavy rain this week led to flash flooding, making it a difficult few days for homeowners across the Tennessee Valley. On Saturday, some of those affected got some help.More >>
The Decatur Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another recovering in the hospital.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting near Bill Penny Toyota on University Drive.More >>
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office took a 19-year-old from Athens into custody after a Taco Bell pickup turned violent.More >>
Heavy rain and flooding has caused several roads in the Tennessee Valley to close down. The floods have also caused an excessive amount of damage to homes and vehicles.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
