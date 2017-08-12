New Hope woman killed in crash with utility pole - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

First Alert Weather Day

New Hope woman killed in crash with utility pole

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Alabama State Troopers report that a New Hope woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday.

Troopers say 42-year-old Jessica Leanne Taylor was killed when the 1971 Ford Ranger she was driving left the roadway and struck a utility a pole. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at about 2:20 a.m. on Cherry Tree Road about six miles north of Huntsville.

Troopers say Taylor was not using a seat belt.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly