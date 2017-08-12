New Hope woman killed in crash with utility pole

Alabama State Troopers report that a New Hope woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday.

Troopers say 42-year-old Jessica Leanne Taylor was killed when the 1971 Ford Ranger she was driving left the roadway and struck a utility a pole. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at about 2:20 a.m. on Cherry Tree Road about six miles north of Huntsville.

Troopers say Taylor was not using a seat belt.

