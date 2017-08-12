Scottsboro man dies after crashing into tree

A single-vehicle crash left a Scottsboro man dead early Saturday.

Alabama State Troopers say 45-year-old Scotty Ray Campbell was killed when the 2007 Nissan Murano he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Campbell, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. on Alabama 79 at mile marker 96 in Jackson County. This is less than a mile north of Scottsboro.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48