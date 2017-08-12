Scottsboro man dies after crashing into tree

The Decatur Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another recovering in the hospital.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting near Bill Penny Toyota on University Drive.More >>
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office took a 19-year-old from Athens into custody after a Taco Bell pickup turned violent.More >>
Heavy rain and flooding has caused several roads in the Tennessee Valley to close down. The floods have also caused an excessive amount of damage to homes and vehicles.More >>
On Thursday we reported that the University of North Alabama was facing a Title IX lawsuit from a former student alleging she was sexually abused by Dr. David Dickerson, a former professor at the school.More >>
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.More >>
The car that ran over protesters at a white-nationalist rally on Saturday afternoon has an Ohio license plate.More >>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.More >>
Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.More >>
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.More >>
