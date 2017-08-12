VBC's gun restrictions deemed compliant with state law

The state of Alabama has determined that gun restrictions at the Von Braun Center and Davidson Center for the Arts are compliant with state law.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall responded to complaints that firearms were prohibited inside these buildings. Marshall said despite the language on their signs, firearms are only prohibited inside the buildings and not on the premises.

Marshall said the city of Huntsville is compliant with Alabama law and no further action is required.

The attorney general's office also got a complaint about signage at the West Lawrence-East Morgan Water and Sewer Authority. Marshall said the sign was amended to prohibit firearms inside the building rather than the premises.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48