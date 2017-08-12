No charges expected in Decatur fatal shooting

The Decatur Police Department says there are no charges are expected in Friday night's double shooting that left one of the shooters dead.

Decatur police responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of 6th Avenue NW at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. They found one of the gunshot victims, who police identified as 26-year-old Reco Rashad Sales of Decatur. He was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital by ambulance.

Sales was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second gunshot victim, who was a 25-year-old male, arrived at Decatur Morgan Hospital by private vehicle. He was transferred to Huntsville Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the two men shot each other but did not give any other details. After investigating, police said the survivor will not be charged by the department, but the case will be submitted to a grand jury.

A man who lives at the home but did not want to be identified told WAFF 48 News that it started as an attempted robbery. He said the two men and one other went over there Friday night. He said after he let them in, Sales pulled out two guns to rob the other victim. The resident said the victim grabbed another gun that off a table, and the two shot each other.

Police have not confirmed the witness' account.

