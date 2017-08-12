Double shooting in Decatur leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A fatal double shooting is under investigation in Decatur.

Decatur police responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of 6th Avenue NW at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. They found one of the gunshot victims, who police identified as 26-year-old Reco Rashad Sales of Decatur. He was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital by ambulance.

Sales was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second gunshot victim, who was a 25-year-old male, arrived at Decatur Morgan Hospital by private vehicle. He was transferred to Huntsville Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time. The case is under investigation.

