Huntsville woman rescued after getting caught in floodwaters

Heavy rain and flooding has caused several roads in the Tennessee Valley to close down. The floods have also caused an excessive amount of damage to homes and vehicles.

Judy Helphand was driving home when the heaviest of rain started falling. She got stranded on Oakwood Avenue and Stanhope Drive.

“I was scared to death,” she said as she realized how high the water was starting to get.

Immediately, Helphand called 911 and left her car to get to higher ground. When she got out of her car, she said, "The water was up to my waist and I started falling.”

She said her mind was racing and she thought that she was going to drown.

Helphand was thankfully able to make it out OK, but she said her car is a total loss. Helphand said that her family was also scared because they had not heard from her.

Helphand said the next thing she had to do is contact her insurance company to see if they will cover any of the damage done to her car.

