Unique pilot program in Guntersville encourages cigarette butt disposal

Cigarette butts are the most littered item in our country. According to Keep Alabama Beautiful, it takes up to 15 years for a butt to biodegrade. To fight that blight, Guntersville is trying a creative way to keep those butts off their streets and sidewalks.

Beautification officials are never happy to see cigarette butts laying on the ground, but the city of Guntersville is taking part in a pilot program that would make it a little more entertaining to get rid of those butts.

For seven locations in Guntersville, the old cigarette butt containers have been removed in favor of a British idea. A company called Hubbub has created a ballot bin, and Guntersville is placing them in public areas such as parks, recreation centers and even the police department. The new dispenser has a question and it's replaced weekly.

This week the question is, "What famous Guntersville restaurant do you miss the most?" You get two answers and place your butt into the side you most agree. Votes are tallied visually by which side has the most butts.

It's a Keep America Beautiful program local officials say has been active for about a month now.

"You go out and you start doing samples and seeing, so already we're having quite a bit of participation and I'm very excited that people immediately did what they were supposed to do," said Nicole Reyes, director of Keep Guntersville Beautiful.

The other four locations are in New York state, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Florida.

Guntersville officials say they plan to leave the new cigarette butt trivia bins up indefinitely.

