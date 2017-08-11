Sheriff: Athens man beat brother with baseball bat over Taco Bell order

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office took a 19-year-old from Athens into custody after a Taco Bell pickup turned violent.

Deputies responded to a fight call Thursday evening at a home in the 19000 block of Cox Road. Deputies say Tyler Tarell Dukes, 19, told them he got into a physical fight with his brother. The brother was found bleeding from the head in an outbuilding.

According to deputies, the brother told them, “…I went to Taco Bell…and brought my brother back some food and the food for myself. I had a soft drink and he had water. He became irate over having to share the tacos and not getting a soft drink himself.”

The victim said Tyler then hit him in the head with a baseball bat. Deputies found the bat.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Athens-Limestone Hospital.

Dukes was charged with second-degree assault and taken to the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not been set at this time.

