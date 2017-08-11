Sheriff: Athens man beat brother with baseball bat over Taco Bell order

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office took a 19-year-old from Athens into custody after a Taco Bell pickup turned violent.More >>
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office took a 19-year-old from Athens into custody after a Taco Bell pickup turned violent.More >>
Heavy rain and flooding has caused several roads in the Tennessee Valley to close down. The floods have also caused an excessive amount of damage to homes and vehicles.More >>
Heavy rain and flooding has caused several roads in the Tennessee Valley to close down. The floods have also caused an excessive amount of damage to homes and vehicles.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting by Bill Penny Toyota on University Drive.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting by Bill Penny Toyota on University Drive.More >>
On Thursday we reported that the University of North Alabama was facing a Title IX lawsuit from a former student alleging she was sexually abused by Dr. David Dickerson, a former professor at the school.More >>
On Thursday we reported that the University of North Alabama was facing a Title IX lawsuit from a former student alleging she was sexually abused by Dr. David Dickerson, a former professor at the school.More >>
Police in Scottsboro responded to a report of a robbery in the 25700 block of John T. Reid Pkwy. on Thursday at approximately 7:55 p.m.More >>
Police in Scottsboro responded to a report of a robbery in the 25700 block of John T. Reid Pkwy. on Thursday at approximately 7:55 p.m.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
A Toledo father died days later after he was beaten in front of his young daughter in an apparent road rage incident.More >>
A Toledo father died days later after he was beaten in front of his young daughter in an apparent road rage incident.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.More >>
What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>