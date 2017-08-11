Male shot near Huntsville car dealership; suspect in custody

Huntsville police are on the scene of a shooting by Bill Penny Toyota on University Drive.

Police confirm a male was shot and in serious condition. Police say it happened between the service area and the apartments behind the dealership.

One person is in custody for questioning.

WAFF 48 News is gathering more information at the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48