My Take - School Bus Safety

It's one of my favorite times of the year. Football season is getting ready to start, the weather will cool off over the next few weeks and Tennessee Valley schools are back in session. We want to remind everyone about the importance of yielding for school buses. When your child gets on a bus, your hope is for a safe ride to and from school. However, law enforcement says that drivers too often ignore the stop sign on school buses when children are boarding or un-boarding. Police officers say it may seem like a minor traffic offense, but it can have serious outcomes. Drivers must stop when you are following or meeting a school bus stopped on the road. Hopefully everyone already knows that but does every obey the law? Police officers say no!You never know which direction children could be coming from when entering or leaving a bus. No one wants to injure or kill a child so take note "If the stop sign is out and the lights are flashing" do your part and stop every single time.

Let's make this year safe for all our Tennessee Valley children. I'm Dave Thomason, that's my take, what's yours?

If you'd like to respond to this editorial email mytake@waff.com. Please include your name and the name of your town in your response.