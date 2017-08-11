Scottsboro man robbed by two would-be good Samaritans

Police in Scottsboro responded to a report of a robbery in the 25700 block of John T. Reid Pkwy. on Thursday at approximately 7:55 p.m.

According to the report, the victim was having car trouble and called Edward Rippee, 32, and Martin Pena, 37, to assist him. When they arrived, instead of helping the victim, one of them pulled a knife and they both demanded money.

The victim gave Rippee and Pena the $26 he had on him and the two assailants fled on foot.

Scottsboro police canvassed the area and located the two subjects in the 1000 block of Snodgrass Rd. They were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. The victim’s $26 was also recovered.

Rippee and Pena are being held in the Jackson County Jail. No bond had been set at the time of their transfer from the city jail.

