Criminal investigation underway after Madison house fire

The Madison Fire Department put out a house fire on Friday morning just before 1:30 in the 800 block of Highland Drive

Investigators say the call came around 1:18 a.m. The house is considered a total loss.

At this time, fire crews are rolling up hoses and are conducting a joint investigation with the Madison Fire Department and Madison Police Department.

