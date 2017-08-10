Huntsville first responders honored for saving woman's life

Police in Scottsboro responded to a report of a robbery in the 25700 block of John T. Reid Pkwy. on Thursday at approximately 7:55 p.m.More >>
A Morgan County judge has thrown out the charges against two school employees accused of having sex with students, saying the state law that forbids it is unconstitutional.More >>
Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker has announced that the district’s schools will close early on August 21, the day of the eclipse. Parker says it wasn’t a decision he made lightly, but rather made in the interest of safety. He doesn’t believe the school can realistically ensure the safety of 10,500 students, particularly with all the fake eclipse glasses going around.More >>
The University of North Alabama faces a Title IX lawsuit from a former student who alleges she was sexually abused by former Professor David Dickerson.More >>
Decatur police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal shooting at Courtyard Apartments on Acadia Drive.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, the NFL announced Friday.More >>
