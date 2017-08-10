Huntsville first responders honored for saving woman's life

Mayor Tommy Battle and the Huntsville City Council awarded eleven people who saved a 67-year-woman with LIfe Saving Medals at the council meeting Thursday night.

The woman had a massive heart attack at the Huntsville Aquatic Center in June. Five Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department employees kept her alive until paramedics could get there.

Two lifeguards, three aquatic instructors, three HEMSI paramedics and three fire and rescue members received recognition: Kimberly Putman (aquatic Instructor), Christopher "C.J." Van Kampen (aquatic Instructor), Adrianna Young (lifeguard), Anne Calatrello (lifeguard), Olivia Casey (Aquatic Instructor), Huntsville Fire and Rescue CaptainJohn Bryan Mosely, Huntsville Fire and Rescue driver David Stone, firefighter Jesse Kistler, paramedic Robert Gaffin, paramedic Shane Doran, and paramedic Walter Daugherty.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48