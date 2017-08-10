Future Huntsville community complex named in honor of Sandra Moon

Huntsville's future community complex at the old Grissom High School site will be named in honor of the late Sandra Moon. Moon served on the city council from 1998-2010.

On Thursday the Huntsville City Council voted to name the development the Sandra Moon Community Complex when the city takes control of the property at the end of August.

Jennie Robinson, who was a close friend of Moon's, has led the redevelopment of the property. Robinson, who is Huntsville's second female city council president, said it's great to honor the woman who was first.

"Sandra Moon was a genuine public servant; she had a servant's heart. She sued to say that service was the rent you paid for your space on Earth, and she paid her rent well. Now, we can recognize here by naming the new community complex on Bailey Cover Road after Sandra Moon," she said.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48