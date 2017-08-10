Madison City Schools will dismiss early for eclipse

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker has announced that the district’s schools will close early on August 21, the day of the eclipse. Parker says it wasn’t a decision he made lightly, but rather made in the interest of safety. He doesn’t believe the school can realistically ensure the safety of 10,500 students, particularly with all the fake eclipse glasses going around.More >>
Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker has announced that the district’s schools will close early on August 21, the day of the eclipse. Parker says it wasn’t a decision he made lightly, but rather made in the interest of safety. He doesn’t believe the school can realistically ensure the safety of 10,500 students, particularly with all the fake eclipse glasses going around.More >>
The University of North Alabama faces a Title IX lawsuit from a former student who alleges she was sexually abused by former Professor David Dickerson.More >>
The University of North Alabama faces a Title IX lawsuit from a former student who alleges she was sexually abused by former Professor David Dickerson.More >>
The preseason NFL matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins will air on WAFF 48 at 6p.m. on Thursday.More >>
The preseason NFL matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins will air on WAFF 48 at 6p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Decatur police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal shooting at Courtyard Apartments on Acadia Drive.More >>
Decatur police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal shooting at Courtyard Apartments on Acadia Drive.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell revealed the sex Thursday of the newborn baby who he says was killed by her teenage mother.More >>
Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell revealed the sex Thursday of the newborn baby who he says was killed by her teenage mother.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.More >>
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.More >>