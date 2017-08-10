Former UNA professor accused of sexual assault

The University of North Alabama faces a Title IX lawsuit from a former student who alleges she was sexually abused by former Professor David Dickerson.

The filing spells out the victim’s claims which date back to November 2015.

The student, only identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, alleges that the abuse happened during an intern sales competition trip to Orlando.

The victim claims that Dickerson “pawed and grabbed at her” while she was in a hotel pool. It also claims that two other students who were also on the trip photographed the abuse from their hotel balcony.

Later, the victim claims Dickerson invited her and a female roommate to dinner. She says she didn’t know how to react to the invitation and went to dinner with Dickerson. She also says during dinner he bought them both alcoholic drinks and that the other female left and didn’t return.

After the dinner, the victim says Dickerson walked her back to the hotel while she was going in and out of consciousness. She claims next they were in a hotel room where Dickerson undressed her and that she didn’t have the strength to fight him off. The next morning she woke up naked.

In the lawsuit, she says she quit going to Dickerson’s class and was afraid to be on campus because she feared she’d run into him. She also alleges UNA took actions to cover up the assault and could have prevented it because the professor was charged with rape and assault before working at UNA.

She says UNA should have been aware of those allegations.

We asked UNA for a response to the lawsuit, they said, “The University does not typically comment on pending legal matters and has no comment at this time."

Dickerson is currently employed by Metropolitan State University of Denver.

A media representative for that school confirms Dickerson was previously employed by UNA.

The same representative says “Since this case was just brought to MSU Denver’s attention, further investigation is needed.”

