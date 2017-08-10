WATCH: WAFF 48 News at 6 - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

By William McLain, Digital Content Manager
The preseason NFL matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins will air on WAFF 48 at 6p.m. on Thursday.

WAFF 48 News at 6 will be available online and on our free news app. We will stream the newscast live in this story.

[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE TO WATCH LIVE]

Wheel of Fortune will return in its regular time on Friday night.

NBC prime time will be delayed to overnight as follows:

  • 2AM: The Wall
  • 2:30AM: Saturday Night Live Weekend Update
  • 3AM: Great News

