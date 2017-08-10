WATCH: WAFF 48 News at 6

The preseason NFL matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins will air on WAFF 48 at 6p.m. on Thursday.
WAFF 48 News at 6 will be available online and on our free news app. We will stream the newscast live in this story.
[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE TO WATCH LIVE]
Wheel of Fortune will return in its regular time on Friday night.
NBC prime time will be delayed to overnight as follows:
