Boaz police need help identifying man

The Boaz Police Department needs the public's help in identifying a man they say may have information on an active case they are investigating.

If you have any information on the man's identity you can contact Boaz police at 256-593-6812 or 256-593-6842.

You can private message them on their Facebook page .

