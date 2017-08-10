Tractor trailer full of beer overturns on Hwy 40 in Jackson Co.

An 18-wheeler lost its entire load of beer just outside of Scottsboro when it overturned near the BB Comer Bridge around 6:50 Thursday morning according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The truck, full of Anheuser-Busch product overturned on State Highway 40 near Highway 35.

The trailer is reportedly ripped in half spilling kegs, bottles, cases, and cans of beer all over the road.

The driver was taken to Highlands Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has blocked off Highway 40 and diverting traffic to Highway 35. Drivers should expect delays.

We have a crew en route and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48