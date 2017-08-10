Tractor trailer full of beer overturns on Hwy 35 in Jackson Co.

An 18-wheeler lost its entire load of beer just outside of Scottsboro Thursday morning when it overturned near the BB Comer Bridge.

The truck, full of Anheuser-Busch product overturned on State Highway 35 near Highway 40.

The trailer is reportedly ripped in half spilling kegs, bottles, cases, and cans of beer all over the road.

The driver was injured.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office have blocked off Highway 40 and diverting traffic to Highway 35

Drivers should expect delays.

We have a crew en route and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48