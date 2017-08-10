Defense attorneys seek to drop Decatur murder defendant on ethical grounds

Attorneys for a Decatur man who pleaded guilty to murder are attempting to drop their client on ethical grounds after he refused to testify against a co-defendant in accordance with his plea agreement.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the co-defendant have renewed efforts to set bail for the client, arguing the state's case lacks merit without the witness testimony.

Ryan O’neal Caudle, 25, of Decatur, pleaded guilty to felony murder in August 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison in return for the state dismissing a charge of capital murder, which carried the possibility of the death penalty.

As part of the plea deal, Caudle was expected to testify against co-defendant Dewayne Oneal Hicks, 26, of Madison, in the 2013 shooting death of James Patrick Travers II during a botched robbery at the victim’s Southeast Decatur home.

That capital-murder trial was scheduled to begin Monday, but Caudle refused to testify.

