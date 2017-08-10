World War II Trainer now at Guntersville airport

The 87 painted on the side of the plane would have been its number in the squadron. (Source: The Advertiser-Gleam)

A Navy plane used to train pilots for World War II has now found a home at the Guntersville Airport.

It’s an SNJ, the Navy version of the Army’s T6 (sometimes called a Texan). It belongs to Dan Gabel of Huntsville. He brought it to Guntersville after meeting some of the fliers here. He tries to fly it at least once a week, but it will also be on display here as part of the Homer Wilson Aviation Museum at the airport.

“It’s a flying piece of history,” Gabel said.

He’s a retired airline pilot who has had the aircraft about 5 years. Gabel now flies the corporate aircraft for Dese Research in Huntsville. The president of Dese is Michael Kirkpatrick, chairman of the Airport Board, so there was an instant connection to Guntersville.

