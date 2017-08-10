Sheffield police adding second K-9 officer

City Council members have approved the addition of a second canine officer who will not only be trained in drug detection, but tracking and apprehension.

Public Safety Director Dewey King told council members the police department needs a second dog to handle situations that Whiske, a Belgian Malinois trained in narcotics detection, is not suited for.

King said Whiske is not trained to track suspects, and the city often has to rely on nearby law enforcement agencies for assistance when their canine officer is available.

King said the new dog will be purchased from the Alabama Canine Law Enforcement Officers Training Center in Northport at a cost of $8,500. He said the dog can be trained for free through the Huntsville Police Department.

Whiske's handler, Officer Zack Lier, said he plans on staying with the department until his canine partner is ready to retire. Whiske has been on duty since about the first of December, and has been involved in numerous drug busts.

