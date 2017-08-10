Decatur Country Club property sale expected to close by end of August

The sale of the Decatur Country Club property is expected to close by the end of August, the attorneys involved in the deal said.

John Brown, attorney for Cook Properties LLC, said all that remain are a title review and a survey of the property by Pugh Wright McAnally Civil Engineers. Brown and partner Tom Caddell will handle the closing.

“We already know the history of the property, so the title shouldn’t be a problem,” Brown said. “Unless there’s an issue with a fence encroaching the property, I don’t see that there’s anything else that would hold up closing.”

Scott Faulkner, attorney for landowner Club Properties LLC, agreed that the deal should close by the end of August.

“As long as the title is clear and marketable, the parties agreed to go ahead with the closing,” Faulkner said.

Cook’s Pest Control’s real estate holdings company, Cook Properties, is working to buy the 95-acre property on Country Club Road Southeast for $3.7 million from Club Properties LLC. The owner is a group of local investors who purchased the country club’s mortgage in 2011.

