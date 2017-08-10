Courtland City Council closes Valley Landing Golf Course

Golf enthusiasts in and around Lawrence County now have one fewer course to choose from when planning their next outing.

The Courtland City Council voted unanimously to immediately close Valley Landing Golf Course at their regular meeting Monday night.

The course is owned by the city, which has been plagued by deepening financial straights since the closing of International Paper, the town’s biggest source of jobs and revenue.

As of January 1 of this year the city no longer received any money from the company, which was a few years sooner than expected.

As such the council has had to make many changes and cuts in an effort to save money and keep the town from going bankrupt.

Valley Landing opened in 2001. According to Courtland Mayor Clarence Logston it cost the city over $5 million to build. The town is still paying $12,000 a month on the course.

Read more at the Moulton Advertiser .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48